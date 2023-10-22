One Day In July LLC Sells 11,134 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

One Day In July LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,737,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $74.70. 4,558,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,117. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

