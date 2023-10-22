One Day In July LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.5% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,829. The company has a market cap of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.13 and a one year high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.53 and its 200-day moving average is $397.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

