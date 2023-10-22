One Day In July LLC Sells 7,332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Day In July LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. 1,682,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

