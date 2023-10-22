One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Trading Down 10%

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.82.

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the development of apartments and co-living housing projects in urban centres. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

