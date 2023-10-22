Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
