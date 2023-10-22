Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$75.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.03. Onex has a twelve month low of C$58.71 and a twelve month high of C$86.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

