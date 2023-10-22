Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,965 shares of company stock worth $2,041,654. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.