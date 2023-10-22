Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Orange Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Orange

ORAN opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

