O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $907.06. 450,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,875. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $729.59 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $930.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $927.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.