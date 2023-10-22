Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 752,242 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 13.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.38). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 385.20% and a negative net margin of 567.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

