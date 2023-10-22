Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after buying an additional 652,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.