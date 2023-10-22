Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $10.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

