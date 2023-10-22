Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.91.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.