Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.25.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.68.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.3239024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

