Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $484.77 million and approximately $783,275.09 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005093 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

