PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Trading 1.1% Higher

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 104,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 50,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

PepGen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepGen Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in PepGen by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PepGen by 146.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PepGen by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PepGen by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepGen by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Stories

