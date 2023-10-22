PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

