Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 362,058 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,058 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 5,606,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,556. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

