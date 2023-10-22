Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 90,831 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,831 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 12,400,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

