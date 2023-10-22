Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,161. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

