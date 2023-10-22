Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,759 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 170.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.89. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

