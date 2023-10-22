Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. 28,251,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

