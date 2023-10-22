Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 58,973 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

DFAI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 1,079,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

