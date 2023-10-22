Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,715 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.77%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

