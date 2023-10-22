Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $73,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,214. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.