Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.60. The stock had a trading volume of 72,559,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,197,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

