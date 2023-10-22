Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,417 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,621,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,324. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.60 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

