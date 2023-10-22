Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,461. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $233.22 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day moving average is $327.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

