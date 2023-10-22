Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,476,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,455,000 after buying an additional 355,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 12,890,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,764. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

