Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,193 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9,588.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,542.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,989. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

