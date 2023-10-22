Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,958 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWB traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.21. 846,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,995. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average is $237.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.