Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.84. 396,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.