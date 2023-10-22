Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.33 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,353,817 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
