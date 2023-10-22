Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $47,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

