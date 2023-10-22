PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.01

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $10.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 172,572 shares traded.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 257,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85,021 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

