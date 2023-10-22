Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.52.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,553,376.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,634,052. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

