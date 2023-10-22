Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $234.45 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day moving average is $225.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.