Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 22,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,949,435 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

