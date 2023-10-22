Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $11.25 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AVY opened at $173.87 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.