Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 208,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.