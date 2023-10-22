Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CRH by 4.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 720,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CRH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter worth $13,789,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRH opened at $54.99 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

