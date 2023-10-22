Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $8.22 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Calix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 949.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.52. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $77.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

