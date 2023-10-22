Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (PPHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7744 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This is a boost from Positive Physicians’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Positive Physicians Price Performance
PPHI opened at $8.00 on Friday. Positive Physicians has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.
Positive Physicians Company Profile
