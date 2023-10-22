Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.84 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.13). Approximately 1,719,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,233,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,062.50 and a beta of 2.00.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

