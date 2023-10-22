Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.