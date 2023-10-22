Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.
Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.