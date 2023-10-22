Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

