Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.94.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

