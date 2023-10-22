Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,814,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $251.19 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $250.82 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.57. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

