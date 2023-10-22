QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.82

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.82 and traded as low as $22.18. QNB shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 1,255 shares traded.
QNB Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter.
QNB Increases Dividend
QNB Company Profile
QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
