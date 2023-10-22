QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.82

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.82 and traded as low as $22.18. QNB shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 1,255 shares traded.

QNB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter.

QNB Increases Dividend

QNB Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from QNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. QNB’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

