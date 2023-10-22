QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 108,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

