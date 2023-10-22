Raymond James Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $45.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

